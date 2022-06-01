(Good Things Utah) In a market where home prices and rentals are going up, many have decided to skip the hassle by building with Fieldstone Homes. Following the latest cutting-edge trends and styles, Fieldstone constructs every home with the homeowner’s lifestyle, comfort, and function in mind.

“Yes, it just finished. Just opened up,” says Madeline, Party and Event Planner with Fieldstone Homes. “It has that new smell — which everyone loves.”

Grand Openings

Celebrating the completion of their newest communities, Fieldstone Homes is hosting two grand openings/open houses in South Jordan and Lehi for anyone who’d like to come. The event will feature food trucks and free swag, making this opening a spectacle for the whole family.

Go preview luxury during either Fieldstone Homes open house event, while always looking for new opportunities to “Think Bold.”

For more information, visit them online at FieldstoneHomes.com.

(See communities listed below)

Canyon Point – Lehi

Saturday, June 4th from 12:00 am to 5:00 pm.

1779 W Chaco Circle, Lehi, UT 84043

Daybreak Cascade Village – South Jordan

Saturday, June 11th from 12:00 am to 5:00 pm.

6741 W. Meadow Grass Dr., South Jordan, UT 84009

Canyon Point

SINGLE FAMILY HOMES | STARTING AT $799,900

LEHI, UT

Address: 1779 W Chaco Circle, Lehi, UT 84043

Nestled up in the canyons of Utah County, the new Canyon Point community by Fieldstone Homes is perfectly placed — overlooking the valley with views of the canyon and nearby cityscape. This community is 163 acres in total, featuring new transitional homes built just a few miles away from the popular retail hubs and hiking trails of Lehi.

Daybreak Cascade Village

SINGLE FAMILY HOMES | STARTING AT $665,735

SOUTH JORDAN, UT

Address: 6741 W. Meadow Grass Dr., South Jordan, UT 84009

Now found in the heart of South Jordan, this new community is plenty spacious, featuring homes up to 3,464 square feet. Residents can take full advantage of the Daybreak area including a quaint café, lake, and over 30 miles of hiking trails. The new community will offer home builders a choice from 8 new floorplans, each with its own unique style matching their owners.

