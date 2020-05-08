Pressed to serve its clients, Henries Dry Cleaning offers pickup and delivery

Henries Dry Cleaners has been serving Salt Lake City since 1958. They are a family in the business of cleaning and restoring garments and specialty items to a like-new condition. They promise to deliver top-notch quality and pleasant experience. They only use high-quality eco-friendly solvents.

Henries Dry Cleaners has been open throughout the pandemic, providing free pickup and delivery service to its clients. In order to keep people in their business safe and their clients coming back, Henries has taken extra precautions and extended this amazing service. They offer the best on-demand pickup and delivery service because they think laundry and dry cleaning service should work around your schedule, not against it all the while keeping you safe.

If you have items that need to be restored, cleaned, or pressed, Henries Dry Cleaning is here for you. They are offering Good Things Utah viewers 25% off households through the month of May.

To learn more visit Henries Dry Cleaning now!

