SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – With summer and swimsuit season just around the corner, we naturally start thinking about looking our best. Elite Body Sculpture in Salt Lake City, is the exclusive provider of AirSculpt, a premium body contouring procedure.

Dr. Nathan Miller explains how the procedure works and how it compares to traditional fat removal procedures like liposuction. Dr. Miller says the downtime is minimal, averaging about 24-48 hours for most patients. AirSculpt also results in minimal scars, very natural looking results, can be applied to most parts of the body from chin to ankle.

Minimally invasive AirSculpt® is the next generation of body contouring. Designed to optimize both comfort and precision. Elite Body Sculpture’s patented technology enables surgeons to physically pluck your fat by the cell, like berries off a bush. AirSculpt® reveals your body’s natural contours by delicately targeting just the pockets of fat you want gone forever while completely sparing surrounding areas

Visit Elite Body Sculpture online for more information and to schedule an appointment. Or call 801-999-1180.

Sponsored by Elite Body Sculpture.