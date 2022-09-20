(Good Things Utah) Living life completely free of gluten is much easier said than done. Those who’ve tried will quickly realize how many foods contain gluten — a structural protein found in certain grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. While gluten is harmless to many who consume it, some are gluten-sensitive and gluten-intolerant and are unable to digest these proteins, causing an abnormal immune response.

For these individuals, a gluten-free diet can make a world of difference in helping to manage the symptoms. Though, with fewer gluten-free options to choose from, this diet can be especially difficult.

Holding its sixth annual event to help those living their best gluten-free lives, My Gluten Free World Expo is coming up on September 23rd and 24th at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Considered to be the nation’s largest expo of its kind, My Gluten Free World Expo 2022 will host over 100 vendors over the two days — giving visitors all sorts of samples to try, connections to make, and discounts to claim.

The vendors this year include industry-acclaimed brands like Ka-Pop, Mom’s Place Gluten-Free, Sobe Eats, Odyssey, Nush, and many more. Those in attendance will also have the chance to try NIMA Partners Gluten Detection Sensor — a portable sensor device that enables those with allergies and sensitivities to test food for specific proteins.

Visitors and vendors from around the world will be making it down to My Gluten Free World Expo, showing all varieties that gluten-free options are everywhere.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to MyGlutenFreeWorldExpo.com.

Save $3 OFF tickets using promo code: UTAH3

**This segment contains sponsored content