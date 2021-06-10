Plants for shade and sun: What do you choose?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

When shopping for outdoor plants, one of the most important considerations is whether they’ll be growing in the sunshine or in the shade. After all, a plant that requires full sun won’t thrive in the shade, and a shade-loving plant will quickly die if you put it in direct sunlight.

Sometimes the sun or shade question has an obvious answer – but that isn’t always the case. Millcreek Gardens’ best advice is to pay attention to when and where the sun shines on your property throughout the day, then visit your local garden center to shop for plants that are well-suited for your particular growing conditions.

If sunlight shines over your northern Utah landscape in the morning, you should have plenty of garden center plants to choose from – but you’ll need to know how long the sunshine lasts. If you only get about two or three hours, consider shade-tolerant annuals and perennial flowers, shrubs, and landscaping trees. For gardens with the sun that lasts until at least the middle of the day, go with any plant that prefers full sun.

Choosing the right plants for this sunlight situation can be a challenge, as shade-tolerant species usually can’t handle the afternoon sunshine. That said, many annual and perennial flowers, as well as a range of beautiful bushes, shrubs, and landscaping trees, can adapt to these growing conditions.

You might not see gardening success with every choice, but no one – not even garden center professionals – sees every plant thrive.

If you’re not sure which outdoor plants are best suited to the growing conditions on your northern Utah property, stop by Millcreek Gardens for expert advice from our friendly, knowledgeable plant nursery professionals.

Tell the Millcreek Gardens team about the sun and shade in your landscape, and they’ll guide you toward annuals, perennial flowers, shrubs, and landscaping trees with matching needs.

For help choosing the right outdoor plants for your garden, visit the Salt Lake City garden center today.

