(Good Things Utah) When chicken just isn’t enough, having a delicious pork chop entrée ready to go is always a good decision. If you’re looking for a recipe, though, there’s no one better to learn from than Chef Casey Bowthorpe from Harmons Grocery. This savory recipe for Pistachio-Crusted Pork Chops with Spiralized Veggies is bound to make some mouths water.

Pistachio-Crusted Pork Chops with Spiralized Veggies Recipe by Chef Casey Bowthorpe Difficulty Level: 2 Total Time: 0:30 Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

2 bone-in pork chops

Salt and fresh ground pepper

½ cup roasted, salted, shelled pistachios, crushed

½ bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

¼ cup sage, finely chopped, divided

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup coarse mustard

Oil

½ cup cherry tomatoes

2 cups spiralized butternut squash

¼ cup chicken stock

2 tsp red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp butter

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sear the pork chops on each side, and season with salt and pepper, about 2 minutes per side. Meanwhile, prepare the coating. In a shallow bowl, combine the pistachios, parsley, 2 tablespoons sage, and breadcrumbs. Once the pork is seared on both sides, remove it from the pan. Slather the mustard over all sides of the chops. Then cover each chop with the nut mixture on all sides. Place the crusted pork chops on a baking sheet and transfer them to the oven until an instant-read thermometer reads 140°. Remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes. While the chops cook in the oven heat the pan over medium-high heat. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil to the pan along with the cherry tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and for about 3 minutes, stirring every minute. After 3 minutes, add the spiralized veggies tossing them with the tomatoes. Add the rest of the sage, chicken stock, and vinegar tossing until everything is coated with veggies softened. Turn off the heat and add the butter, tossing until melted, and coated the veggies. Season to taste with salt and pepper. To serve make a bed of spiralized veggies on a plate. Lay the pork chops on top and enjoy.

