Pig and a Jelly Jar delivers southern comfort food with a modern twist

(Good Things Utah) – Southern-inspired food, let alone breakfast food, is hard enough to find in Salt Lake City. Although, nestled in three convenient locations throughout the Wasatch Front sits a handful of restaurants all dubbed the fun name of, Pig & a Jelly Jar. Katy Sine with Taste Utah visited one of the three Pig & a Jelly Jar’s today in Ogden.

Pig & a Jelly Jar serves a fresh, from scratch menu with a unique twist on southern comfort food. It is brunch-driven and serves breakfast and lunch all day. They use fresh quality ingredients, non-GMO safflower oil, scratch recipes as well as many local and organic products. At Pig, they believe food should be made with love, served with integrity, and the dining experience unique.

Katy Sine had the chance to taste their famous Chicken and Waffles, washing it down with their custom-made coffee from Kings Peak Coffee Roasters. Every location prides itself on delivering organic, farm-to-table, southern mouthwatering magic. I mean who doesn’t love southern-style rib-sticking foods like sausage gravy and biscuits, ham hash, green eggs, and ham with green chile Hollandaise? The food is just asking to be devoured. Besides the delicious food, all of the Pig & a Jelly Jar locations serve wine, beer, beer cocktails, wine punches, and mimosas.

Pig & a Jelly Jar is focused on comfort food with a slight Southern spin and has an atmosphere and staff that never fails to impress.

You can look over the menu here or find a Pig & a Jelly Jar location near you.

