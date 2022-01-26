Physical therapy for the brain: How TMS is helping people emerge from the darkness

(Good Things Utah) – Have you ever wondered if depression, addiction, and anxiety can be cured for good?

Zion Healing believes they can be. The question to ask yourself is this; What if you were diagnosed with cancer, diabetes, MS, cystic fibrosis, Parkinson’s Alzheimer’s, or ALS? Would you seek a cure or accept the idea that you must live with the disease, fighting for your life until the bitter end?

Most people wouldn’t simply accept such a prognosis. Research, education, and seeking unconventional and innovative treatment modalities would be the first step for many. Why are depression, addiction, chronic anxiety, and mental health issues any different from other diseases when talking about trying to cure them?ADVERTISING

At Zion Healing Center, they use state-of-the-art medical technology such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Neurofeedback, therapy, and spiritual teaching to treat chronic depression, anxiety, mental health, and addiction. Their program guides you through the process needed to experience an entire psychic change allowing you the ability to overcome these issues.

TMS is a nonsurgical depression treatment for adults who haven’t found success with medication. In a TMS session, patients are treated with magnetic pulses to stimulate nerves in the left prefrontal cortex — the part of the brain that controls mood. Activating these nerves helps other cells function, increases serotonin production, and improves a patient’s overall mood.

Zion Healing’s program, you will find the healing power found in the beautiful landscape and serenity that surrounds Southern Utah. While participating in their program, you are not considered a patient, but a “Student of Recovery” gaining the tools, education, and spiritual connection needed to conquer the issues in your life.

Special Offer:

New Patient Special: Get on our calendar now, and receive a free brain scan ($500 value) with your free consultation. Book Here https://calendly.com/zionhealingsaltlake/30min or go to their Facebook page.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.