Philanthropy Day? Why it’s important

For those who don’t know what Utah Philanthropy Day is, it’s Utah’s flagship celebration of philanthropy and volunteerism. Since 1999, the event has celebrated Utah’s unparalleled spirit of philanthropy by honoring – through a series of awards – the incredible people who do so much for our community. And this year may be the most important moment to honor all the good that people are doing.

Utah Philanthropy Day gives space for nonprofits to nominate donors and volunteers who have stepped up in a big way to help them deliver their missions. The awards are broken into 3 categories:

Donors who provide critical operating dollars.

Volunteers who provide amazing support throughout the year.

Public Servants who dedicate their lives and careers to public service.

And in this extraordinary and unprecedented year from COVID-19 to the fight for social justice, we have seen Utahns step up – and step in – in extraordinary ways this year. This is the inspiration for our new 2020 Heroes Award. It will honor the courageous frontline workers and unsung heroes who are carrying us through the peaks and troughs of these challenging times.

Some of the honorees for this year include the Park City Community Foundation, Thomas & Candace Dee Foundation, Ginette Bott with the Utah Food Bank, Rebecca Chavez-Houck, and many, many more.

On November 16th at 6pm right here on ABC4 Utah, Utah Philanthropy Day will recognize some truly remarkable Utahns – and help share the message of working together for the common good.

In addition to celebrating the amazing people in our community, Utah Philanthropy Day helps to advance the diligent work of the Utah Nonprofit Association, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Utah Chapter, and UServeUtah – three organizations are the backbone of our nonprofit community here in Utah.

LINK: Learn more at Utah Philanthropy Day.

This story contains sponsored content.