SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy, the official school of Ballet West, is Utah’s premier source of dance training, providing the highest caliber of ballet instruction to the pre-professional student as well as to those who wish to gain a deeper understanding of this beautiful and demanding art form.

Registration is now open for all student classes. At Ballet West, the mission is to share this art form with everyone. Costs are not prohibitive and financial aid opportunities are available. Ballet West Academy has more than 600 students and room to grow with four campus locations. Visit academy.balletwest.org to sign up today.

Classes are offered for everyone from ages three to adult. We also offer a pre-professional training program that features faculty that have all danced professionally.

Curriculum for all aspects of dance (classical ballet technique, pointe work, men’s work, pas-de-deux, contemporary, flamenco, and character) is based on science and developmental maturity, matching what children are physically capable of doing at different stages of life. We are committed to developing the entire child in a nurturing environment to think independently, have self-worth, be confident, make good decisions, and learn discipline to complete what they started.

On-Stage Opportunities are available to all academy students, with three showcases per year, in addition to the opportunity to audition for performance roles in the main Company’s full-length productions. This year, academy students auditioned for roles in Ballet West’s Sleeping Beauty, Nutcracker, and Snow White. Next year, there will be the opportunity for academy students to perform with Ballet West’s Swan Lake and Beauty and the Beast.

Save the date for Nutcracker auditions on Sept. 16 at the Jessie Eccles Quinney Ballet Centre, which is also open to the general dance public for ages 8 to 18.

Summer Camps start in June at all locations (registration open now) for students ages 3 to 14. Registration is open now with no dance experience necessary, which is quite rare in this art form. They are week-long programs focused on storytelling and movement with fun themes like Fairy Forest, Superhero Academy, Cowboys and Aliens, and Sleeping Beauty Build-A-Ballet.

Accelerated Ballet is offered for students looking to supplement summer training.

Summer Intensives are available for the professional-focused dancer.

Visit BalletWest.org to learn more about Summer Camps and Ballet West Academy. Or go directly to academy.balletwest.org to sign up today.

Sponsored by Ballet West.

ABOUT BALLET WEST

BALLET WEST, one of America’s leading and largest ballet companies, led by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has earned an international reputation for artistic innovation and excellence since its founding in 1963. For 60 years, the Salt Lake City-based Company has entertained and excited audiences in Utah and worldwide by presenting great classical ballets, historical masterpieces, including America’s first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker, and new cutting-edge creations with only the highest artistic and professional standards. The Company continues to build future ballet artists and audiences by providing classical ballet training through the Frederick Q. Lawson Ballet West Academy and its four campuses and more than 1,000 students. Ballet West also operates one of the largest outreach and education programs in the country which reaches nearly 100,000 children and adults throughout Utah and the Intermountain Region every year. The 22/23 Season is generously sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and Salt Lake Zoo, Arts & Parks, and Intermountain Health.