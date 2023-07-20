NORTHERN WASATCH, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s still time to experience the epitome of luxury living with the Northern Wasatch Parade of homes, featuring exquisite designs and meticulous attention to detail. The Northern Wasatch Parade is featuring 16 stunning homes all along the wasatch front – with homes in Box Elder, Weber and Davis counties.

The 2023 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is for everyone looking for inspiration on the latest building trends. The annual event features new homes full of extraordinary style and design ideas. Discover the latest trends and innovations in home design, from state-of-the-art technologies to sustainable and energy-efficient features.

This event has a long-standing tradition of displaying a variety of spectacular homes and introducing exciting new trends to attendees in the Northern Wasatch Utah area. The homes being showcased this year provide a large variety of home styles and sizes – from European to Japanese to Mountain Luxury and modern styles, you will not be disappointed with what you see this year.

Visit NorthernWasatchParade.com for more information.

The Parade of Homes hours are:

July 7 – 22, 2023

Tuesday through Saturday 12-9pm

CLOSED on Sunday and Monday

Shoes will not be permitted inside the homes, please bring a pair of socks to wear when touring each home. Shoe covers will not be provided.

Exhibits open daily located in each of the garages.

Sponsored by Northern Wasatch Home Builders Association.