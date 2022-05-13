(Good Things Utah) Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the No. 1 killer in the nation responsible for every 1 in 3 deaths. – and although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heart disease and stroke happen to people of all ages. In fact, the number of younger adults having strokes has steadily increased over the past two decades, even as the overall rate of stroke has dropped.

CycleNation, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, and Optum Utah want to help Utahns take control of their heart and brain health while raising funds to support breakthrough research to end heart disease and stroke.

CycleNation Utah takes place on Friday, May 20th from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Build your team of four and ride relay-style at the event.

After the ride, participants will enjoy a fun after-party, including a smoothie bike sponsored by Optum. Pedal the bike to blend up an “Optum Orange” smoothie to enjoy!

There is no cost to participate with registration at cyclenation.org/utah, but they’re asking people to donate and fundraise to support lifesaving stroke and heart disease research.

It’s not too late to register and join the fun on Friday, May 20th for CycleNation Utah.

Visit www.cyclenation.org/utah for more information and to register.

For more facts about cardiovascular disease, go to OptumCare.com/UT.

**This segment contains sponsored content