(Good Things Utah) – Chef Callyn Graf from Harmons Grocery Stores jumped in the kitchen to make a scrumptious Pear Gouda Galette. What could be better than a pear, onion, cinnamon, and cheese tart recipe made with delicious gouda?

Ingredients

Crust Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into ¼” cubes

4 tablespoons vegetable shortening, chilled

¼ cup ice water

Filling Ingredients:

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

½ cup shredded Gouda, preferably Beemster

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 red pears, sliced ¼” thick

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 egg, scrambled

Directions

Process flour, sugar, and salt together in a food processor until combined, about 5 seconds. Scatter butter and shortening over top and continue to process until incorporated and mixture begins to form uneven clumps with no remaining floury bits, about 15 seconds. Scrape down bowl and redistribute dough evenly around processor blade. Begin to slowly add the ice water (making sure not to get any ice into the dough as it will create empty pockets in the crust. Pulse the food processor until the dough is clumpy and sticks together. Turn the dough out onto a clean, lightly floured work surface and begin to form the dough together. All of the dough should come together easily. It’s important not to knead or touch the dough too much as the heat from your hands will begin to melt the butter and shortening. Form the dough into a flat round disk, wrap completely in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper. While the dough is in the refrigerator resting, prepare the filling. Slice the onion into thin slices, meanwhile melting 1 tablespoon butter in a medium sauté pan. Begin to cook the onion on medium low heat, for about 10 minutes and begin to caramelize, season to taste with salt. Set aside to cool. In a separate pan, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and lay the pear slices on one side, making sure not to overlap. Cook until soften slightly and flip. Sprinkle with cinnamon and drizzle maple syrup and continue cooking for an additional 2-3 minutes, remove from heat and cool. Pull the disk of dough out from the refrigerator and begin to roll into an even circle. Sprinkling small amounts of flour to ensure there isn’t any sticking. Make sure to flip and rotate the dough to also alleviate any sticking. Roll until the dough has reached ¼” in thickness. Using the rolling pin, roll the dough onto the pin to help move to the prepared sheet pan. Spread the Gouda out in the center of the dough, leaving 1 ½- 2” around the parameter to the edge. Evenly distribute the caramelized onions on top of the cheese. Starting at the center begin to place the pear slices one at a time with the peel in the same direction, in a circular shape, slightly overlapping. Continue this process, working out to the edge of the Gouda and onions. Leaving the 1 ½-2” of edge for folding. Reserve any of the maple syrup and pear mixture that may have gathered in the pan. Starting on one side fold the dough towards the center of the galette, just enough to cover the very edge of the pears, leaving about 4” of open pear slices in the center. Continue to fold about 3-5 more times; depending upon the size of the folds, until the ends meet. Brush the folded dough with egg. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until the crust is a deep golden brown. Half way through cooking, brush the reserved maple syrup and pear. Slice and enjoy hot or room temperature.

***Dough can be kept in disks and wrapped tightly in plastic and refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 1 month. If frozen, let the dough thaw completely on the counter before rolling it out.

