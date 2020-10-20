Pasta Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing

About 15 years ago Nick Markosian was warn out seeing perfectly good people with good jobs and the ability to make a car payment get turned down by the lenders they worked with. In response, Markosian Auto started financing people themselves. Since that time they have helped over 10,000 customers get into reliable vehicles with affordable down payments and monthly payments. Markosian Auto is your place to get approved for a car loan in Salt Lake City.

Who wants to go to a dealership not knowing if you will get approved? Are you tired of getting denied because your credit score isn't picture perfect? Since Markosian Auto does its own financing, meaning it's done in-house, they can guarantee that if you have a job and a driver’s license you will get approved no matter what. And if want customers can even buy vehicles virtually.