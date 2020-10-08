Recipe for Parmesan Spoon Bread
Chef Jake Griffil from Harmons Grocery taught us how to make Parmesan Spoon Bread! It’s a delicious, yet heavy appetizer that is sure to feed the entire family.
General Info:
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 35/40 minutes
- Yields 8 small serving or 6 medium servings
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups whole milk
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 1 cup fine ground yellow corn flour
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and coat a round casserole dish with pan spray.
- In a heavy saucepan, combine the milk and cream, bring to a boil over medium heat.
- Whisking vigorously, slowly add the cornflour, be sure to stir constantly to prevent lumps.
- About 1 minute after adding and whisking all cornflour the mixture should start to thicken.
- Turn off heat and add butter one tablespoon at a time, along with parmesan and salt.
- Move mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer and slowly add eggs and baking powder, mixing on medium speed. Once combined, allow continuing mixing until completely smooth.
- Pour the batter into the prepared casserole dish and bake until the center puffs up and the top is golden brown.
- Remove from oven and serve with butter. Makes a great side for dinner, or with a couple of fried eggs for breakfast.
- Alternatively, the mixture can be poured into individual 1 cup ramekins and baked the same way.
