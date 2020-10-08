Parmesan Spoon Bread

Recipe for Parmesan Spoon Bread

Chef Jake Griffil from Harmons Grocery taught us how to make Parmesan Spoon Bread! It’s a delicious, yet heavy appetizer that is sure to feed the entire family.

General Info:

  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 35/40 minutes
  • Yields 8 small serving or 6 medium servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups whole milk
  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup fine ground yellow corn flour
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and coat a round casserole dish with pan spray.
  • In a heavy saucepan, combine the milk and cream, bring to a boil over medium heat.
  • Whisking vigorously, slowly add the cornflour, be sure to stir constantly to prevent lumps.
  • About 1 minute after adding and whisking all cornflour the mixture should start to thicken.
  • Turn off heat and add butter one tablespoon at a time, along with parmesan and salt.
  • Move mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer and slowly add eggs and baking powder, mixing on medium speed. Once combined, allow continuing mixing until completely smooth.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared casserole dish and bake until the center puffs up and the top is golden brown.
  • Remove from oven and serve with butter. Makes a great side for dinner, or with a couple of fried eggs for breakfast.
  • Alternatively, the mixture can be poured into individual 1 cup ramekins and baked the same way.

To get more delectable recipes, go to Good Things Utah Recipes or Harmons Grocery now!

