Pad Thai pantry style

Ingredients:
- Marinade
- 8 oz pad Thai rice noodles
- 2 Tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tsp rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
- 1 Tsp red curry paste
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 2tsp brown sugar
- boneless skinless chicken breasts (2 cups), sliced horizontally
- 2 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced asparagus
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions, white parts and green parts separated
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups bean sprouts
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts
- Sprigs fresh cilantro, for garnish
- 1 lime, cut into 4-8 wedges, for garnish
Instructions:
- In a bowl of boiling hot water, add noodles and soak until tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine fish sauce, rice vinegar, soy sauce, curry paste, sesame oil, and brown sugar. Add chicken and let marinate, about 15 minutes.
- In a large frying pan or wok over medium-high heat, add oil. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides, stirring occasionally about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Add shallot, asparagus, bell pepper, and white parts of green onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Move vegetables from the center of the pan, add egg and cook, stirring often, until set, about 2 minutes. Add chicken, marinade, and noodles to the pan and cook until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Add half of the bean sprouts and half of the peanuts and toss to combine.
- Place noodle mixture on a serving platter. Sprinkle with green parts of green onion, remaining bean sprouts, peanuts, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
