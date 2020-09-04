Pad Thai pantry style

Are you frustrated because you never quite feel completely well? Maybe you're exhausted all the time or ache all over or struggle with depression and your doctor doesn’t seem to have any answers for you. Dr. Whit Roberts from PÜR LIFE Medical says there are answers and he joined Good Things Utah to share what they are.

Have you spent hours scouring the internet for answers because medicine has failed you? Doctors couldn’t find out what was wrong. Blood tests were normal. You might even feel and look perfectly healthy, but you're still exhausted or gaining weight for no reason or getting more and more anxious.