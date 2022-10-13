(Good Things Utah) To truly celebrate a life well-spent, it’s important to take a step back and recognize the fruits of your labor. Daily stresses and normal routines should give way to peaceful relaxation in a setting worthy of our efforts.

In Southern Utah, a luxurious oasis in the desert named Ovation Sienna Hills offers this and much more to its residents. Nestled among the red rocks of St. George, this stunning location (inspired by local scenery) is a top-rated choice for independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

According to Doug Hamilton, a resident at Ovation: “When you look at this, and what it does for the community… And what it does for the people that are living here… It’s pretty amazing. We have a lot of friends that are here, and they just think that this is the best place that they could possibly land…”

Ovation Sienna Hills is a premier community opening up residents to explore an active lifestyle in St. George while also bringing them together with affinity groups and clubs.

Residents are given the highest level of service at Ovation Sienna Hills. Complete with a first-class concierge, an on-site convenience store, and a regular selection of engaging activities.

Even better, there for this community are exciting amenities including four exclusive restaurants, a Rooftop Social Club, a movie theater, a pool, a fitness center, a salon, and much more.

Nearby this community, even more avenues for entertainment from shopping, golf courses, museums, luxury spas, and iconic parks including:

Zion National Park

Sand Hollow State Park

Snow Canyon State Park

“The range of amenities… The services… The architecture, itself, is spectacular,” remarks resident Marianne Hamilton.

Anyone who’d like to explore Ovation Sienna Hills is welcome to schedule a private tour and enjoy a complimentary lunch so they may experience the benefits of upscale living firsthand. Apply before December 31st, 2022, and receive your 1st month for FREE.

To learn more and schedule a tour, go online to OvationSiennaHills.com. Follow along with them on social media at @ovationsiennahills.

