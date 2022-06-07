(Good Things Utah) We’re experiencing the full effects of summer here in Utah. With temperatures slowly rising, many are taking this opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors while there’s plenty of daylight to be had.

But what happens when the sun goes down? Does the fun just stop? The short answer: Not if you have DEVOS LightRanger.

Created by the experienced engineers and designers at DEVOS Outdoor (a.k.a. DEVeloping Outdoor Solutions), LightRanger is considered to be one of the easiest and most effective products on the market for illuminating the outdoors at night.

DEVOS LightRanger is perfect for any outdoor adventure or backyard party

This patented technology, voted ‘Best Full-Coverage Camping Lantern’ by Men’s Health Magazine, features a high-powered LED lantern placed atop a telescoping pole (extending up to 9 feet) and a tripod for reliable base support. By elevating the light with the telescoping pole, surroundings can be completely illuminated within approximately a 50-foot diameter area — 5 times that of a normal LED lantern. The lantern itself is also powerful — with brightness reaching up to 1200 lumens of light.

This ultra-portable, versatile outdoor lighting product has quickly become a game-changer — with the camping, RV, and Overlanding communities as well homeowners in need of better lighting for backyard BBQs, garage projects, or even indoors during power outages and emergencies (as a home preparedness light).

Customers also love LightRanger for its powerful battery — lasting over 16 hours on low brightness. Even better, the lantern’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery is easy to plug-in and charge using the convenient USB port underneath.

Aside from the convenience of the light, it also helps keep pests away, attracting any unwanted visitors with its bright glow high overhead.

Overall, LightRanger has become a hit with outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners everywhere — now featuring over 150 5-star reviews since launching last year.

Father’s Day SALE Viewers can purchase one LightRanger for $139 or a 2-pack for $249.

Comes with FREE shipping!

Includes the lantern, telescoping pole, a ground stake, tripod (for hard surfaces or use indoors), a charging cord, and a carry bag.

For more information or to purchase a LightRanger, go to DevosOutdoor.com.

Follow them on social media: @DevosOutdoor

**This segment contains sponsored content