Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — If you are someone that is looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors, look no further! This weekend is the Utah Sportsmen & RV Show, right here in Utah! This is the ultimate show for all RV enthusiasts and will have all things outdoors and recreational vehicle related. Brett Parris with Parris RV was able to dish with us on all things coming up this weekend.

We asked owner of Parris RV, Brett Parris, about one of the vehicles in his inventory and he said, “This is the latest and greatest from Forest River, the Palomino division. It’s a 2023, it’s called a Pause and the model is a 20.2. Basically this is an extreme overlanding caravan. It’s made to go in the backcountry, it’s absolutely unbelievable. There’s zero wood, so it’s made to get beat up, like a mini tank. You can push a button and it has a built-in mini air compressor. If you want to go to Moab and climb over red rock or go into the backcountry go down in water. This can absolutely go anywhere. It’s an amazing vehicle.”

This vehicle can hold 2 people comfortably, but there is other models that hold more. You can easily enjoy the sofa that flips into a queen bed in the front with shirt closets and outlets on both sides. This floor plan includes a deluxe outside kitchen along with a microwave, sink, a grill and griddle combination and a pantry. There’s also a large storage room and a lockable storage area behind the entertainment center wall. You can enjoy a great adventure weekend with ease with the included fly rod storage and safe for guns or other equipment that needs to be secured.

Since 1965: The Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation, and RV Show is coming up this weekend February 16th through the 19th at Mountain America Expo Center. You can find Parris RV amongst many other vendors this weekend. Follow the Utah Outdoor Expo at @UtahRVShow for more information. Purchase tickets at the event or online at UtahRVshow.com to save $2. Hope to see you there!

*Sponsored content.