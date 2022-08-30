(Good Things Utah) National Suicide Prevention Week is coming up from September 4th through September 10th. The week is designed to put a spotlight on mental health and suicide — raising awareness and opening up important conversations.

As part of this week-long initiative, a fundraising event named Out of the Darkness Walk will take place on September 10th to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). It will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park in West Jordan with registration beginning at 9 AM.

Out of the Darkness Walk is holding its 10th annual fundraiser as part of AFSP’s mission to reduce the suicide rate by as much as 20% by 2025.

In addition to suicide awareness, this event was first created to celebrate the memory of Matthew Jungemann — a kind-hearted 18-year-old who lost his life to suicide on March 24th, 2013. His family, determined to find purpose after his passing, started the event and formed their fundraising team named MJ40 for Matthew. Their goal of raising $25,000 this year is nearly complete with $21,350 already collected. Over the last 10 years, the events have raised over $120,000.

These funds have helped AFSP with important programs like:

988 Crisis Line

“Talk Saves Lives” Program

“It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health” Program

According to his mother, Lisa Jungemann: “This walk gave me purpose and structure the first months after I lost Matthew. It gave me something to focus on and put my efforts into. We jumped in with both feet to raise money and form our team. MJ40 has been the top fundraising team every year since.“

To donate to team MJ40 for this year’s walk, visit their page by clicking here.

Lisa has been recognized as a Community Advocate here in Utah for the heart she puts into raising money for the cause. This project highlighting the special people around Utah is sponsored by The Advocates. Most known for being one of Utah’s best personal injury attorney firms, Utah Advocates works hard to put the spotlight on acts of kindness within our communities.

According to Christopher Thresher with The Advocates: “We want to recognize Lisa for what she’s doing in the community for teens and young adults…”

For more information, go online to UtahAdvocates.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content