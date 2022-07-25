(Good Things Utah) Following a successful career building his salon, our stylist Matthew Landis decided to pass on the torch to his second-in-command — Ashton — as he enjoys time away from hair. The transition since then has been “seamless” as the salon is thriving and shaping into a location worthy of Ashton’s warm personality.

Also adapting along with Ashton’s leadership — their name. The amazing place we’ve come to know as Matthew Landis Atelier will now go by the name Be Salon.

With the help of her seven stylists, Ashton plans to make the salon into an even more comfortable environment for anyone who wants to look and feel their best.

“I wanted my salon to be a space where everyone felt welcome,” says Ashton. “A place where it’s a gentle reminder to come as you are and be who you are…”

Before you go, Ashton suggests doing your research on which stylist would best suit your needs. The trusted team at Be Salon works hard to help each customer achieve their desired look.

Be Salon is located in Salt Lake City at 955 E 900 S — conveniently near some of the city’s best retail and food establishments.

To follow along with Be Salon, find them on Instagram by clicking the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content