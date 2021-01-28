Orange and Saffron Cake

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Cake

2 Tbsp orange zest (from 2 oranges)

1/4 cup Harmons Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

8-10 saffron threads

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp orange extract

2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

Filling

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp cornstarch

1 1/2 tsp orange zest

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup water

2 large egg yolks

2 Tbsp butter, at room temperature

Frosting

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

1 Tbsp orange zest, plus more for garnish

1 lb powdered sugar

5 Tbsp orange juice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 2 (9”) cake pans with baking spray with flour.

To make the cake, in a small bowl, add orange juice, zest, and saffron.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add butter and sugar and cream until smooth. Add eggs, orange extract, flour, baking powder, salt, and buttermilk and mix until just combined. Do not overbeat. Fold in orange-saffron mixture.

Divide mixture evenly between prepared pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into cakes comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes then turn out cakes onto a cooling rack.

To make the filling, in a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, cornstarch, orange zest, and salt. Gradually whisk in orange juice, water, and beaten egg yolks. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Let cool completely.

To make the frosting, using a hand mixer, in a bowl or, in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, add butter and whip until light and fluffy. Add orange zest and powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time. Add orange juice, 1 tablespoon at a time, and blend until smooth, creamy, and desired consistency. Transfer to a piping bag with a plain round tip.

To assemble, place 1 cake layer on a cake platter. Pipe 1”-diameter dollops of frosting, touching one another, around the edge of the cake. Place 1/2 cup filling in the center of the cake. Using a small offset spatula, spread filling until it reaches frosting dollops. Set other cake layer on top of frosting dollops. Repeat with remaining frosting and filling. Grate orange zest over each frosting dollop.

