SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Optum, the focus is on taking care of a person’s overall wellness and health, all of the time – not just when they are sick. Optum Community Centers play an important part in helping to maintain good health for seniors.

What are the Optum Community Centers all about?

• Optum Community Centers are one of the many resources Optum provides

• Anyone ages 55 and up is welcome to stop by any of the three Community Centers.

• They’re open Monday through Friday, with locations in Sandy, Layton, and West Valley

• The Community Centers feature something for absolutely everything

• Provide a state-of-the-art gym

• Fitness classes, everything from yoga to tai chi, taught by trained experts

• The Community Centers are a great resources for connecting with people

• There are crafting groups, classes where you share and understand your own life story – just chances to get you together with other people

• health and wellness experts who lead important conversations on a variety of health matters

• They’re great places to learn about important health issues in a comfortable environment with others who might have the same questions you do

With locations in Sandy, Layton, and West Valley City, Optum Community Centers are convenient, neighborhood hubs to help you stay healthy, meet friends, and learn about important health issues. There are no sign-ups, no memberships or registrations required.

Learn more about Optum and its services and community care centers onlines by visiting Optum.com/Utah.

