SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Optum and the American Heart Association are partnering to Go Red for Women – to help raise awareness of the fight against cardiovascular disease. Optum and the American Heart Association are advocating for better health outcomes for everyone by eating healthier, gettiing good sleep and exercising regularly.

For the last 20 years, Go Red for Women has worked to raise awareness of the number one cause of death for women: cardiovascular disease. 1 out of every 3 deaths in America are due to cardiovascular disease – That’s 800,000 people every year.

Visit GoRedforWomen.org for more information about the campaign.

Optum is committed to protecting the health and well-being of the community, and raising awareness of these critical health issues. You can’t always prevent heart issues, but if you talk to your doctor, the two of you can come up with a plan for specific lifestyle changes and health screenings, to put you in the best possible position for positive health outcomes. Optum recommends developing a healthy lifestyle that focuses on your mental well-being, on eating a healthy, balanced diet, and avoiding or minimizing risk factors like smoking.

Visit Optum online. Questions? Call 1-866-637-5268

Sponsored by Optum Utah.