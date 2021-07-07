Options to make any summer BBQ easy and fun

Macey’s offers a variety of options for the grill. If you don’t have a grill, you can still enjoy freshly smoked ribs and other meats. Having a smoker on-site in our stores provides the freshest smoked meats selection. If you’d like something seasoned and ready to go on the grill, Macey’s has easy meal solutions, including pork and chicken kabobs and stuffed mushrooms and peppers.

If you have a secret recipe of your own, Macey’s meat departments still have butchers at the butcher blocks who cut and grind throughout the day to ensure fresh, quality options! If you need a custom cut, they are happy to help! Don’t forget the sides! Their deli has party trays and salads that make excellent sides and a bakery that has everything from doughnuts to peanut butter bars made fresh in store for dessert.

Find the Macey’s near you.

This story contains sponsored content.