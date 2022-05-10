(Good Things Utah) Giving every sweet tooth something to love, Red Rock Bakery in Moab has been providing Southern Utah with the best homemade baked goods, fresh Moab coffee, and friendly customer service around since it was established in 1997. Customers are regularly lined up in the morning, waiting eagerly for their delicious freshly baked goods. From an outside perspective, it’s clear to see why Red Rock Bakery has been so successful with the locals around Moab.

“…I think it’s just a local spot with really good food, really good service — we love our customers and love our local customers,” says Megan Moore with Red Rock Bakery. “We just provide good service and good food.”

Conveniently located on Main Street, Red Rock Bakery has a baker that starts in the kitchen every single morning at 2:30 a.m. creating the scrumptiously fresh foods that customers have come to love. For the coffee lovers in town, there’s a wide selection of beverages including their locally-roasted house coffee, mocha, espressos, and much more featured on the menu every week.

Also worth mentioning, Red Rock Bakery has a mission to be as environmentally conscious as possible — with 76 solar panels installed on the roof to make this establishment the only net-zero bakery in Utah. Megan says, “It’s amazing to go up on the roof, see that all of it is solar panels, and we’re doing something for the environment.”

Red Rock Bakery is open 7 days a week, opening at 6:30 a.m. and usually closing around 1:00 p.m. when their baked goods are all gone for the day. To visit Red Rock Bakery, you can find them at 74 South Main Street in Moab. Follow along with the bakery on Facebook: @moabredrockbakery.

**This segment contains sponsored content