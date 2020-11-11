One Pot Tortellini Minestrone Soup

It was a Veterans Day like no other around the state of Utah as numerous ceremonies were held to honor our nation’s service members both in-person and virtually because of the pandemic. Don Duncan, one of the many Utah veterans, a WWII vet, will be featured on the Veteran Voices special on Sunday on ABC4 Utah. Don currently lives at Crescent Senior Living Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Crescent Senior Living is conveniently located near several Salt Lake County hospitals, high-end restaurants, shopping centers, local parks, and musical theaters. With amenities such as an on-site beauty salon, gym, and movie theater, our senior living community is a step above the rest. At Crescent Senior Living they understand that the transition to a new home can be challenging, and they strive to make the process easier with their friendly staff, ongoing activities and special events, social settings, and a beautiful and comfortable community. For Veterans Day, they are doing something special for their residents.