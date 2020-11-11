One Pot Tortellini Minestrone Soup

Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cups butternut squash chunks
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup green beans, chopped into 2” pieces
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 1 (15 oz) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15 oz) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 8 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- 1 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
- 9 oz dry mini tortellini
- 2 heaping cups fresh kale or spinach, coarsely chopped
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Freshly grated parmesan cheese, for serving
Instructions:
In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, add oil. Add onions, squash, carrots, and celery, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and green beans and cook for another 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook until starting to caramelize about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, beans, broth, and Italian seasoning. Bring mixture to a boil.
Add tortellini to the pot and cook according to package instructions. Five minutes before tortellini is done, stir in kale, decrease the heat to low, and let simmer until tortellini is tender and the kale has wilted. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper, and serve with parmesan.
