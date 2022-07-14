(Good Things Utah) Creating your dream home doesn’t happen all at once, it takes time. As many homeowners can attest, there’s a lot of work that needs to happen before you can first set foot in your perfect sanctuary. For those investing their futures in a Utah home, there’s no better place to find inspiration than the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes. Sharing the state’s most stunning home designs for nearly three decades, the parade is well-known for introducing some of the most eye-catching and innovative ideas.

This year, the parade will be held from July 8th through July 23rd. The collection will a sight to see — featuring 16 stunning homes, all submitted by a lineup of Utah’s most talented home builders. One of the featured home builders is Farr Built Homes, who’ve put nearly a year of hard work into their entry named Warren Heights. Overall this is the 6th home they’ve entered into the parade and they’ve designed it, from the ground up, with a lucky Utah family of 5 in mind.

According to Tyler with Farr Built Homes: “It was a long 11 months, but they love it. It’s exciting, and as soon as the parade gets over on the 23rd they’ll be moving in here.”

Rethinking their traditional ‘all-white’ styles, Farr Built Homes has integrated a lot of texture and tones into this floorplan. Gorgeous interior woodwork and masonry are matched only by this home’s bold exterior colors.

In total, this home comes in at over 5,600 square feet. The floorplan is open and spacious, allowing for plenty of natural light as well as premium features like a grand home theater, customized kids’ rooms, and an additional gathering space on the upper floor.

Warren Heights can be visited during the parade at 5334 W 560 N in Warren.

The 2022 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes will run until July 23rd. To browse other homes featured, learn more, and buy tickets, go online to NorthernWasatchParade.com.

Use promo code ‘NWPARADE’ for $2 OFF ticket prices!

**This segment contains sponsored content