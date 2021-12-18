One of Salt Lake City’s staple restaurants invites you to taste their newest menu

(Good Things Utah) – Pago is an intimate, farm-to-table restaurant in the jam-packed Main area of downtown Salt Lake City. Owner Scott Evans is committed to seeking out quality products from local growers, farms, and artisans.

The Main area of Downtown Salt Lake City is home to so many great businesses, and that’s where you can get a tasty meal from this featured hot spot. Katy Sine from Taste Utah started with the vadouvan greens croquettes, then dove into a delicious cauliflower carbonara, and then finished with their famous Rueben.

Wines by the glass are available by the bottle, as well as three- and five-ounce pours from the cruvinet system. Scott really knows wine so you’ll never be disappointed. There’s a nice beer selection, too. Pago is also known for its weekend brunch. They also got a delicious beer-battered cod fish sandwich with onions and hand-cut fries on the side. Pago also has a three-course family dinner meal too.

