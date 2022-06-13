(Good Things Utah) It’s Just Wings, a go-to delivery and pickup option for delicious wings is celebrating its second year with ‘super savory savings’ on June 23rd.

Join the It’s Just Rewards program, spend $20 on their tasty wings, and they’ll give $10 back on the purchase by refunding your credit card by the end of the month. It’s that simple to save big for the one-day celebration.

Also worth mentioning: Every wing order comes with a FREE side of curly fries and ranch — making it an even more irresistible deal to dine on. There’s no way to lose when you pick from any of their signature sauces, perfectly paired with a boneless or bone-in wing order.

Browse the whole menu and order today on ItsJustWings.com

Garlic Parmesan (MILD)

Apple BBQ (MILD)

Honey Chipotle (MEDIUM)

Spicy Pineapple Teriyaki (MEDIUM)

Buffalo Sauce (MEDIUM)

Mango Habanero (HOT)

**This segment contains sponsored content