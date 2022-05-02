(Good Things Utah) Whether it’s a procedure or just a check-up, many tend to put off visiting their local dentist. It’s common knowledge that going to a dentist can get expensive, but can get even more expensive when preventative care isn’t regularly performed. As many Utah families struggle to get health insurance, let alone dental insurance, there are many residents left without dental care options for their children.

Founded in 2007, Roseman Dental in South Jordan has continued its long-standing mission to make a difference in Utah communities. On May 16th, Roseman Dental is hosting an event called ‘Give Kids A Smile’ where children from kindergarten to age 18 can come in for a FREE dental check-up, hygiene instruction, and get a $100 voucher for other dental services.

“A lot of parents don’t know that until a kid is about 8 years of age or until they have the manual dexterity to tie their own shoe, they need help brushing their teeth at home,” mentions Shaili Shah, dental student.

Available to both insured and uninsured families, this event will be walk-in only, with no appointments. Visitors are encouraged to come early, as the event will be just one day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with many eager young patients.

“…on a good year we’ll have 600 or so kids, and we’re hoping to hit that goal again this year,” says dental student Richard Hernandez.

The ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event will be in the Roseman University College of Dental Medicine at 10894 S. River Front Parkway in South Jordan, Utah. For more information, visit them online at RosemanDental.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content