(Good Things Utah) Fun in the sun is officially here and, as temperatures steadily rise, it’s common knowledge that splashing it up outdoors is one of the best ways to keep cool. But before you try stuffing those hefty beach towels in your summer bag, try the newest towel-drying innovation sweeping the nation, called ONDA.

Designed for use ‘wherever you find water fun’, the ONDA collection is perfect for travel as each towel is ultra-compact and lightweight, easily fitting into a suitcase or fanny pack at a moment’s notice. The technology in these towels makes them ultra-absorbent, soaking up 3x more than the average beach towel and drying in a fraction of the time.

These towels have become an overnight sensation as they also have a super smooth texture, have a sand-repellent material (wet or dry), and are eco-friendly — made with 100% post-consumer recycled plastics and approximately 30 plastic bottles per towel. Also worth noting: These towels have an antimicrobial coating — meaning more time between washes as each towel is resistant to the growth of bacteria or mold.

Looking to “lounge in luxury” for the day? Don’t miss out on their XL beach towel collection — a great way to stretch out and enjoy all the views an oceanside has to offer.

To learn more and shop their selection, go to Onda-Brand.com or check them out on social media platforms at @OndaFamily.

