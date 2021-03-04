Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Our very own Brian Carlson is on the rink with Disney on Ice: Dream Big! In our first hour, he chats with ensemble skater Gig Siruno, who shows us a wardrobe rack of show costumes! We see the intricacies up close, and learn what performance numbers they’re worn in!

In our second hour, we meet the ice queen herself…Elsa! Skater Shanda DeWitt tells us all about the magic she experiences in this iconic role, and shows off a table of props!

Disney on Ice: Dream Big is here at Vivint Smart Home Arena now through Sunday! COVID-19 safety measures to ensure the cast and crew are safe are in place. For details, showtimes, and tickets, hop online here.