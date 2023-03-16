MIDWAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Old Town Legal Services, located on Main Street in Midway, Utah, was established in 2019 by Attorney Lauren Forsyth, in order to provide attentive and effective legal representation to members of her community. Forsyth says her practice is built on assisting families with collaborative law, helping them avoid court, and the destructive toil it can have.

Old Town Legal Services also specialize in estate planning – living trusts, power of attorneys, and healthcare directives.

Good Things Utah Special Offers:

• 20% of Estate Plan with code or mentioning ABCutah

• $500 off of collaborative family case with code or mentioning ABCutah

Visit OldTownLegal.com for more information and to schedule a free consultation.

