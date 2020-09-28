Odyssey Dance Theatre sets October tour dates for Utah with Thriller

With shows in 4 Utah locations this year, if Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller isn’t part of your yearly Halloween tradition, it should be.

The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. This year’s show will be shortened to an hour and a half without an intermission (except at Tuacahn) to limit audience exposure – but still get in all the fun! Thriller highlights all the Horror characters of the season – such as Zombies, Frankenstein, Mummies, and Jasons, just to name a few!

This year’s show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys, and the – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early, because most of the performances sold out last year. Odyssey Dance Theatre has been voted ‘Best in State Dance Company’ for fourteen years in a row – and now is your chance to see why. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares, and lots of laughs.

For those who are uncomfortable coming to a live performance, but want to keep the tradition ‘ALIVE’ Odyssey will also be offering a recorded performance of the show available online on October 26th for just $40 per household. Go to: Thriller Show Link 2020 to purchase your own video of Thriller and have your own-socially distanced Halloween Party.

See Tickets available at Odyssey Dance Theatre for all discounts and ticket information. Tickets are now on sale for ALL of Odyssey’s 2020-2021 performances of Thriller!

