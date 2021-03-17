Odyssey Dance Theatre announces upcoming critically acclaimed production

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Odyssey Dance Theatre leaps at any chance to dance, bringing back the critically acclaimed productions Romeo + Juliet – One Funky Tale & Chicago Nights March 25 to 27, 2021.

Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre Odyssey Dance Theatre has spent the last two months in rehearsal not knowing if any Salt Lake facility would even be open for performances they were planning in March 2021. Finally, on February 23rd, Odyssey was informed that their normal spring season venue, Kingsbury Hall, will remain closed indefinitely and so it looked like the whole season would have to be canceled. Several anxious days followed when on February 26th it was announced that all the large Salt Lake County Arts facilities would be opened for masked and social distanced audiences starting on March 25th.

Odyssey, now in its 26th year, will be presenting the acclaimed productions Romeo+Juliet – One Funky Tale and Chicago Nights–back by popular demand for performances at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. The full-length work, directed and produced by Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager, tells the story of Chicago in the 1920’s, when the specter of Prohibition gave rise to Speakeasys, Jazz and Gangsters.

Now in its third year, Chicago Nights is a unique show with an intoxicating variety of dance styles, techniques, passions and emotions! A collection of works by some of the most cutting-edge choreographers of the day, from ballet to contemporary, jazz to tap, ballroom to hip-hop, this amazing group of dancers will display not only their technical expertise and amazing versatility, but they will share these amazing stories of the 1920’s Chicago through the tapestry of dance styles available today.

Based on the Shakespearean tale about star-crossed lovers, but in the Odyssey tradition. Choreographed by former Odyssey Principal Eldon Johnson, along with sections by Ashleigh and Ryan Di Lello from “So You Think You Can Dance,” Derryl Yeager, and others, Romeo+Juliet is a unique and powerful tour de force.

