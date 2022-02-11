Odyssey Dance Theatre announces Shut Up & Dance Spring Repertory Season March 2 to 12, 2022

Today was a sneak peek at Odyssey Dance Theatre’s spring repertory this year, well known for it’s top notch energy and talent. Shut Up & Dance will be comprised of four shows at the their new venue, the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.
Shut Up and Dance Programs:
Let It Be
A Beatles Anthology that includes tunes such as Yesterday, Come Together, and Help, and at least 20 other Beatle songs.
Romeo+Juliet
Based on Shakespeare’s tale, but in the Odyssey tradition: a hip-hop/latin version.
Chicago Nights
The story of Chicago in the 1920s—Roxie Hart meets Al Capone.
Sledgehammer
A 40-minute ode to the common man, danced in work jeans and t-shirts, to Peter Gabriel classics.
This will be Odyssey’s final ‘Shut Up & Dance‘ ever, so don’t miss any of them!
Viewers can receive a 10% discount by using the coupon code GTU. Also, you will see the Valentine’s Day 2 for 1 or BOGO Special online.
Go to www.odysseydance.com and watch for our Valentine’s promotions.
