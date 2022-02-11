Odyssey Dance Theatre announces Shut Up & Dance Spring Repertory Season March 2 to 12, 2022

Today was a sneak peek at Odyssey Dance Theatre’s spring repertory this year, well known for it’s top notch energy and talent. Shut Up & Dance will be comprised of four shows at the their new venue, the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.

Shut Up and Dance Programs:

Let It Be

A Beatles Anthology that includes tunes such as Yesterday, Come Together, and Help, and at least 20 other Beatle songs.

Romeo+Juliet

Based on Shakespeare’s tale, but in the Odyssey tradition: a hip-hop/latin version.

Chicago Nights

The story of Chicago in the 1920s—Roxie Hart meets Al Capone.

Sledgehammer

A 40-minute ode to the common man, danced in work jeans and t-shirts, to Peter Gabriel classics.

This will be Odyssey’s final ‘Shut Up & Dance‘ ever, so don’t miss any of them!

Viewers can receive a 10% discount by using the coupon code GTU. Also, you will see the Valentine’s Day 2 for 1 or BOGO Special online.

Go to www.odysseydance.com and watch for our Valentine’s promotions.

