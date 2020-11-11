Nuttall’s better than Black Friday deals

With the holidays swooping in so quickly, sewing is a great personal, and economically safe gift for a family member or friend. Right now, Nuttall’s are partnering with Shannon Fabrics to Give Back to the Utah community by donating $1 for every yard of Cuddle fabric sold during November. Shannon Fabrics has agreed that they will match the donation. Often imitated, never duplicated — Cuddle fabric started it all! What began as a line of high-quality Minky fabric in solid colors, the Shannon Cuddle® collection has expanded to include not just a wide range of solid colors, but embossed Minky fabrics, fun and unique prints, Minky fabric with metallic sparkles, and even double-sided Minky fabrics.

Last year they were able to give $30,000 to feed families in need in Utah. So, if you need fabric for a special Christmas gift, make sure to come to Nuttal’s.

Using the Cuddle fabric, you can make super comfy blankets. Cuddle blankets are easy to make and they’re soft and comfortable. They can be made on almost any machine, but they also have a wide variety of sewing machines on sale now for Christmas “Better than Black Friday” prices. They have 1000’s of yards of Cuddle fabric in their 4 locations and it’s on sale now through Christmas.

With the pandemic, they have seen a huge surge in people sewing. First making masks for their family and friends, but now they are continuing to sew as a hobby. It is always fun and appreciated to receive a home-sewn “Gift of Love.” You feel that the person giving put part of themselves into the making of the gift. It is truly special.

Make sure and watch the entire segment for a quick tutorial on making a minky blanket.

