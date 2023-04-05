PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Provo College, founded in 1984, offers student-centered training and education in the Nursing and Healthcare fields. Provo College caters to individuals looking to start and advance their careers in the healthcare and nursing fields. Their flexible programs offer a combination of inperson, fully online and a blend of virtual and on-campus instruction.
Programs offered at the Provo College:
• Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Physical Therapist Assistant
Provo College is institutionally accredited by ABHES and has a CCNE accredited and Utah Board
of Nursing approved BSN program, and a CAPTE accredited Physical Therapist Assistant
program.
The campus consists of 2 buildings featuring learning resource centers, student lounges, computer labs and collaboration rooms for students.
The nursing facilities feature:
• 5 skills labs with 15 mannequins and 20 beds
• 3 high fidelity skills labs with X mannequins
• VR dedicated classroom and headsets
Students are involved in hands-on tasks in the simulation and skills labs and get real hands-on
experience in their clinicals.
Provo College offers year-round enrollment and there’s no waitlist. Next start date is May 8th
and then Sept 5th for BSN.
Provo College’s Career Service Department supports their students after they graduate by
offering career development and employment assistance.
Provo College is located in Provo, UT with sister campuses at Eagle Gate College in Murray and
Layton, Utah and Boise and Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Learn more online at ProvoCollege.edu.
Sponsored by Provo College/Eagle Gate College.