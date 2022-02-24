If you’ve been fan of Dermalogica, you can now get personalized treatments at Fashion Place Mall; 6191 S. State Street, Murray. They are located next to Crate and Barrel.

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tomorrow is the special grand opening for those who want to see what Dermalogica does and get some free giveaways: eye masks, eye treatments, face mapping, and drinks). No appointment is necessary.

Still a private experience within the mall, you can have 30 or 60 minutes sessions. Whichever service you can find in their stores throughout the country, will be offered here as well.

Get help from an esthetician trained by Dermalogica. Each will perform a skin analysis to see what you need instead of a run of the mill treatment.

It’s an experience you can’t replicate. Learn what you need from an expert, how to treat your skin, and bring the knowledge and products home with you.

Below are just some of services:

Popular Pro-Bright: a high-intensity treatment that addresses uneven skin tone revealing brighter and smoother skin

Customizable and targeted treatments for acneic, uneven, and sensitized skin

Specialized peels

LED Therapy

Microdermabrasion

Microcurrent

Complimentary face mapping offering clients a professional skin analysis and production recommendations for their skin type

Dermalogica’s signature retail products ( including the # 1 powder exfoliant)

Dermalogica will be giving away two gift bags to viewers of ABC4 Utah/Good Things Utah worth $250. You can enter by clicking here: ABC4.com/contests. Contest ends March 4th.

Visit www.dermalogica.com view services in-person under flagship stores to make an appointment or call 801.304.3264.

You can also find their social media here: @dermalogicaflagship and @dermalogica

