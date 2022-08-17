(Good Things Utah) Residents searching for a home today are finding the market difficult to navigate. With lower inventory and high rates, home buyers can often become discouraged in their house hunt.

Fieldstone Homes recognizes this complicated market and aims to make our dream homes a reality. It offers key advantages to buyers including affordable housing options and locked-in pricing. Buyers can also choose from a wide array of communities each carefully constructed by Fieldstone.

“Sometimes it feels like you can’t get into a home,” says Ashlyn Adams with Fieldstone Homes. “Fieldstone really cares about our community. We’re a local builder, we’ve been here for 20-plus years, and we want to help people get into homes.”

To browse through the entire collection of communities, go to FieldstoneHomes.com.

Home Tour 2022 Offering everyone a chance to see its amazing model homes, Fieldstone is hosting a Home Tour in all of its communities across Utah on Saturday, August 20th from 12 PM to 3 PM. Stroll through the state’s premier floorplans, enjoy tasty cookies from Crumbl, and enter to win tickets to the upcoming Keith Urban concert! To learn more about the event, click the link here.

Affordable Housing with Fieldstone

Scenic Mountain Townhomes West From $399,900 Making the most of Eagle Mountains’ gorgeous landscape, this community of townhomes also rests near local food and shopping hubs. These two-story units are spacious yet affordable, giving families the option to grow in comfort. (Visit Here)

Arrowhead Ranch From $464,900 The single-family homes at Arrowhead Ranch are just a short drive from Provo, allowing for smoother commutes with natural views. Includes an open and bright interior design from room to room, giving home buyers more bang for their buck. (Visit Here)

Daybreak Cascade Village From $639,900 Located in the vibrant Daybreak region of South Jordan, Cascade Village features large floorplans built nearby luscious trails, parks, a café, and a lake for paddle boarding. This community makes for the perfect place to raise a big family. (Visit Here)

**This segment contains sponsored content