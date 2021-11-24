Now is the time to decorate: Get deals on Christmas goods at Gatehouse No.1

(Good Things Utah) – Gentry, who has been helping decorate the store since she was little, will be talking about decorating Mantels on Good Things Utah today.

Things to note:

After the Christmas Tree, the next important area in your home to decorate is your mantle. Today we are “mastering the mantle” in another special walkthrough of Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design‘s Holiday Decorating Series.

Gentry broke down how to master the “other” centerpiece of your holiday decoration. Your mantle is also a focal point of your living room and sets the whole tone of your home.

Here are Gatehouse No. 1 and Gentry’s tips:

Start with a strong foundation. A good wire-based greens to attach everything to. Create a base layer of realistic greens. Use a variety to create a more authentic look. A go-to is cedar garland and other sprays. Incorporate your everyday greens and florals to the mantel so they can be showcased year-round. Use realistic faux greens to add variation and natural elements



Anchoring tip: use 3M Strips Add in sprays with berries and florals Symmetry and asymmetry

Creating “moments” using featured items like specialty garlands (pom poms, glass, wood beads). The wow factor (lit branches, stockings, snowflakes and icicles).

Accessorizing the mantle

Go to Gatehouse No. 1’s Instagram to find out about their special giveaway details.

Instagram: @gatehouseno1

This article contains sponsored content.