Now is the time to decorate: Get deals on Christmas goods at Gatehouse No.1

(Good Things Utah) – Gentry, who has been helping decorate the store since she was little, will be talking about decorating Mantels on Good Things Utah today.

Things to note: 

After the Christmas Tree, the next important area in your home to decorate is your mantle. Today we are “mastering the mantle” in another special walkthrough of Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design‘s Holiday Decorating Series.

Gentry broke down how to master the “other” centerpiece of your holiday decoration. Your mantle is also a focal point of your living room and sets the whole tone of your home.

Here are Gatehouse No. 1 and Gentry’s tips:

  • Start with a strong foundation. A good wire-based greens to attach everything to. 
    • Create a base layer of realistic greens. Use a variety to create a more authentic look. A go-to is cedar garland and other sprays.
    • Incorporate your everyday greens and florals to the mantel so they can be showcased year-round.
    • Use realistic faux greens to add variation and natural elements
  • Anchoring tip: use 3M Strips
    • Add in sprays with berries and florals
    • Symmetry and asymmetry
  • Creating “moments” using featured items like specialty garlands (pom poms, glass, wood beads).
    • The wow factor (lit branches, stockings, snowflakes and icicles).
  • Accessorizing the mantle

Go to Gatehouse No. 1’s Instagram to find out about their special giveaway details.

Instagram: @gatehouseno1

