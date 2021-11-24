Now is the time to decorate: Get deals on Christmas goods at Gatehouse No.1

(Good Things Utah) – Gentry, who has been helping decorate the store since she was little, will be talking about decorating Mantels on Good Things Utah today.
Things to note:
After the Christmas Tree, the next important area in your home to decorate is your mantle. Today we are “mastering the mantle” in another special walkthrough of Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design‘s Holiday Decorating Series.
Gentry broke down how to master the “other” centerpiece of your holiday decoration. Your mantle is also a focal point of your living room and sets the whole tone of your home.
Here are Gatehouse No. 1 and Gentry’s tips:
- Start with a strong foundation. A good wire-based greens to attach everything to.
- Create a base layer of realistic greens. Use a variety to create a more authentic look. A go-to is cedar garland and other sprays.
- Incorporate your everyday greens and florals to the mantel so they can be showcased year-round.
- Use realistic faux greens to add variation and natural elements
- Anchoring tip: use 3M Strips
- Add in sprays with berries and florals
- Symmetry and asymmetry
- Creating “moments” using featured items like specialty garlands (pom poms, glass, wood beads).
- The wow factor (lit branches, stockings, snowflakes and icicles).
- Accessorizing the mantle
This article contains sponsored content.