Now is not the time to press pause on the daily routine to treat aging skin

ClearLift is a gentle way to resurface the skin on the face and neck. It uses a form of light therapy that stimulates the skin’s production of collagen. The technology is gentle enough to treat areas that are typically too sensitive to treat with traditional ablative lasers, such as the delicate skin around the eyes, neck, mouth, and chest. It can help patients look younger, healthier and let their inner radiance free.

The laser treatment can clear years of sun damage, age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It can also help transform blotchy, spotted, and pockmarked skin into the radiant glow of one’s youth. It leads to tighter and lifted skin immediately. The laser penetrates the skin to the very lowest layer called the dermis, without any removal of upper layers, making it an ablation-free treatment.

Refreshing the skin and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles in fast, comfortable sessions leaving no lingering redness and requires no downtime. ClearLift is becoming a popular treatment for patients who cannot press pause on their daily routine to treat aging skin.

Carolyn Forbes, MD, FAAFP, brings more than 20 years of experience in wrinkle reduction, body contouring, and anti-aging medicine to Symphony Medical Spa. Michelle Olsen has worked alongside Dr. Carolyn Forbes for over 16 years as a Certified Medical Assistant. Michelle is a Consultation specialist and certified in the use of lasers and skincare products.

