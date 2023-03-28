New Patients receive a free comprehensive exam, x-rays and $150 towards their needed dental care

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you’re seeking to begin your educational journey in dentistry or would like to continue your dental educational in one of our residency programs, Roseman University of Health Sciences is committed to providing the highest quality education and clinical experiences. Roseman Dental (South Jordan, UT & Summerlin, NV) and Roseman Dental & Orthodontics (Henderson, NV) offer affordable, high-quality patient care.

According to Health Policy Institute & the American Dental Association –

In Utah 37% of low-income adults avoid smiling due to the condition of their mouth and teeth.

In Utah 24% of low-income adults reduce participation in social activities due to the condition of their mouth and teeth.

In Utah 58% of adults who have not visited the dentist in that last 12 months, do not visit the dentist more frequently because of COST.

Spring is a great time to get needed dental work done – before your summer vacation plans get underway. Roseman Dental, the clinical practice of Roseman University of Health Sciences, is offering a New Patient & Existing Patient Offer, to help in removing the monetary barrier to those Utah families that is preventing them from coming to the dentist. The offer is good for every member of the household.

• New Patients receive a free comprehensive exam, x-rays and $150 towards their needed dental care.

• Existing Patients receive $150 towards their needed dental care.

• Offer runs now until May 31st, 2023.

Roseman Dental takes any patient, especially those that may be uninsured or underinsured.

Visit Roseman Dental online now for more information.

To take advantage of the special show offer, call 801-878-1200, and mention the code: Smile2023.

Roseman University is also holding a Dental Youth Summer Camp on 3 separate days in June & July for children 8 to 14 wanting to learn more about becoming a dentist.

To learn more and to register visit this link – https://roseman-university-college-of-dental-medicine-ce.teachable.com/p/camp2023

Sponsored by Roseman Dental-Roseman University of Health Sciences.