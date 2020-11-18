November Community Advocate – Frank Devito of Heroes Haven

This month’s Community Advocate is Frank Devito.

Frank Devito is a combat-experienced veteran of war. He was diagnosed with PTSD and went through a whirlwind period due to its effects on his life. After a period of really deep struggles and experiencing the loss of a few friends to suicide, he started a YouTube channel with the goal of reaching other veterans and inspiring the community to discuss their experiences and get stronger through vulnerability, thoughtfulness, and the application of proven methodologies.

After experiencing his own improvement dealing with PTSD, Frank wanted other veterans dealing with complex PTSD to see healing similar to what he had seen in his own life. Heroes Haven, or Das Hoohah, was created with the assistance of other local veterans and was registered as a 501c – a nonprofit organization approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt and charitable organization. Heroes Haven operates entirely on donations so they can continue to provide retreats, therapy, and a strong community to veterans and first responders who come in search of help dealing with post-war experiences.

Their primary mission is to stop suicide and aid veterans and first responders by helping them learn how to cope with PTSD and encourage conversation. The program Hope Haven provides offers several proven approaches, all of which aid the hero in having the necessary conversation. Designed by Veterans for veterans, in cooperation with other professionals, it also gives the initiative to connect veterans and first responders to their community.

Frank and the rest of his organization works diligently to stay true to the old ethos to never leave a fallen comrade behind, to never quit, and to live by established core values.

