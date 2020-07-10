Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes ready to show you 19 amazing properties

The Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is July 10th to July 25th. Paul Ray with Northern Wasatch Home Builders Association and Bank of Utah joined Good Things Utah to talk about this amazing event. There are 19 spectacular homes in the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes. You’ll see the latest in building and design trends, get inspiration for your home, or build your dream home!

The 2020 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is for everyone looking for inspiration on the latest building trends. The annual event features new homes full of the extraordinary, unique, and luxurious. The event has a long-standing tradition of displaying a variety of spectacular homes and introducing exciting new trends to attendees in the Northern Wasatch Utah area.

For the best on the go experience, they encourage that you download their mobile app “Northern Wasatch Parade” from the apple or google app store. Here, you’ll find detailed information on the parade homes, builders, photos, and more. This is a self-guided tour that includes 19 new homes that are open from 3 pm-9 pm Monday through Thursday, 10 am-9 pm Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sundays. The homes range in size from 2,100 sq. feet to over 10,000 square feet.

The Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is excited to showcase amazing homes. They know that given the current time with COVID-19, some folks may feel apprehensive to come out. However, they have done several things to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. To refrain from touching shared items, they will NOT be accepting cash or providing physical tickets this year. All tickets will be digital. They encourage everyone to screenshot their ticket QR code on their phone for easy access or upload the QR code into the mobile app.

For more information go to Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes. Or you can buy tickets here.

