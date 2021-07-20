Northern Utah Homes: $Million vs Tiny Home

Looking for something fun to do this summer? Come see a variety of spectacular homes showcasing the latest in building trends and interior design all along the Wasatch front at the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes, running through July 24th. The homes featured in this upcoming parade offer a variety of styles and sizes, from your starter homes to homes over a million dollars.

The 2021 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is for everyone looking for inspiration on the latest building trends. The annual event features new homes full of the extraordinary. This event has a long-standing tradition of displaying a variety of spectacular homes and introducing exciting new trends to attendees in the Northern Wasatch Utah area.

Home featured in the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes.

The Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is excited to showcase “The Mighty Tiny Home” built by the students at Davis Technical College at the entrance to Lagoon Amusement park.

The Mighty Tiny Home is available to visit at the entrance of Lagoon Park.

Also, with your parade of homes ticket, you can save $10 on a single day and season passports at Lagoon. Many of these builders are hosting special events at their homes also, so make sure to check out the events on their website and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Check out the events section at the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes for more details.

Check out amazing homes at the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes and have some fun at Lagoon this summer.

This story contains sponsored content.