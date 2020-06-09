Nonsurgical and surgical weight loss options available with University of Utah Health

For most people, losing weight and keeping it off involves creating a long-term strategy. That’s because many things besides what you eat can affect the number you see on the scale. Food, health conditions, and even lifestyle factors (like stress and how much sleep you get) can make it harder—or easier—to lose weight. Juliana Simonetti, MD – Endocrinology and Metabolism, General Surgery joined Good Things Utah to talk about the risk factors associated with COVID-19 and obesity.

We know that obesity is one of the risk factors for COVID infection. Those with excess weight, even at a younger age, are having a more severe disease and higher rates of death if they have obesity. It is thought that obesity causes our body to heighten inflammation and with the COVID infection this makes the inflammation worse causing the more severe symptoms.

We tend to eat more and crave foods that are higher in calories and carbs when we are stressed – i.e. COVID-19. Those foods physically make us feel better by releasing dopamine into our brains (the feel-good hormone). The problem is, this doesn’t last long and the more we have, the more we want. We also have easier access to food when we are working from home. To add to the issue, some are seeing a decrease in physical activity with gyms being closed and/or fear of exercising in public places.

Here are some health tips to follow during COVID-19:

Focus on healthy eating and good nutrition

Avoid carbs like white bread and sweets. They lead to an increase in sugar and inflammation, worsening health.

Go for a walk in your neighborhood while wearing a mask. This is good for your physical and mental health.

Download a health app for exercise (many have free options)

The University of Utah Health has lots of tools to help with their Comprehensive Weight Management Program – They have registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, psychologists, mindfulness classes, medical interventions with medications to suppress some hunger and cravings, and surgical interventions. Their team works together to create individualized plans for each patient.

Their new facility at Sugar House Health Center was built with patients in mind. It is easily accessible with ample parking, tons of gym equipment and technology to measure resting metabolic rate, a demo kitchen, and even ultrasound scanning to detect fatty liver.

