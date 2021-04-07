Non-Surgical ways to maintain a youthful appearance or turn back the clock

Utah Facial Plastics has several options to maintain a fresh youthful appearance as well as things to help turn back the clock. Today, Sydnee from Utah Facial Plastics joined Good Things Utah to discuss some of those options and what they can do for you.

They offer a range of treatments from minor to more invasive, as skin care is a great place to start. Treatments come second to reverse some damage, keeping skin looking healthy, and to maintaining youthful features. Botox and fillers are a great place to start when lines and volume loss are starting to happen. You see yourself in the mirror everyday and might not notice these changes as much, but keeping up on skin care and treatments over the years can make a huge difference and will prevent things from getting worse.

One of their favorites is Morpheus 8. It is a micro-needling radio-frequency treatment which stimulates heat to stimulate collagen and elastin. It is great for tightening the skin, especially the jawline as well as targeting fat pads under the chin and where the jowls start to form. It wont give the results of a facelift, but can make a difference if you are starting to notice these things and really help improve the superficial layers of the skin as well. Its best to do this treatment in a series for best results and there is really no downtime.

Utah Facial Plastics is offering some great specials right now. For a limited time they are offering 5 free units of Botox with the purchase of a VI Peel. They love this chemical peel as it is safe for all skin colors and types. They are also offering a non-surgical package on Morpheus8. You will get 3 treatments with growth factors and an Alastin post care kit to enhance results.

Go to Utah Facial Plastics right now.

This story contains sponsored content.