Nobody ever returns the gift of younger-looking skin

(Good Things Utah) – Sit down, and get ready for great news, that is going to change the way you think about everything yummy during the holidays. Here’s a hint. That chocolate cream pie may not be your enemy. Anti-aging skincare guru Ulli Haslacher joined Good Things Utah with the enlightening news.

Since the holiday prep seems to start earlier each year, so does the candy, cookies, and overindulging. We’ve always been taught to believe that eating chocolate and other goodies is bad for your skin. Is this really true or is it a myth?

Chocolate leads to zits and acne, not aging! So you can indulge in a treat or two this holiday season and not worry about extra wrinkles popping up. The climate you live in is actually more harmful than chocolate, candy, and sweet treats.

Medical research discovered that for skincare to work, it must pair with the local climate your skin is in. Think of it as anti-aging for your zip code. You can expect transformative results when you align your skincare with the climates you live in and travel to.

And that’s not us saying it. That’s medical research discovering that everyone’s skin changes in different climates (regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, skin type, or even how much chocolate you eat).

Get early unbelievable access Black Friday specials…Let’s start with the climate-smart 24-hr miracle kit, which is an unbelievable $50 off.

EXCLUSIVE OFFERS

Climate-Smart 24-hr Miracle Kit – Mountain

It seems like a miracle (yet it’s groundbreaking science) when your anti-aging skincare pairs with your local weather for astonishing results. This special skincare package includes all the creams you need day and night for plump and healthy-looking skin with a youthful glow.

WHY IT’S SPECIAL

It includes all the creams you need day and night for plump and healthy-looking skin with a youthful glow.

Different geo-moisturizing iconic Day Creams: one full-size Polar Day Cream (30 mL) and one half-size Temperate Day Cream (15 mL) to rotate between as weather always fluctuates

Luxurious Night Cream (30 mL)

Chic limited edition Metallic Puffer Bag

Pre-wrapped: Pour Moi’s 2021 Holiday Box is a reusable box that can be used for years. It’s glue-free and 100% biodegradable. Just unfold the two flaps inside on the bottom and the box will totally flatten for easy storage.

Stocking Stuffer Day Cream Product Shot

An easy one to throw in the stockings! Salt Lake City is high altitude and falls within the Mountain category of Climate-Smart® skincare. In Salt Lake City where elevation is almost a mile high, 4,226 feet, the air pressure is low. This causes the mountain air to be — arid and thin with intense sunlight.

Climate-Smart® is a scientifically advanced decadent anti-aging face cream specifically formulated to geo-moisturize in the local climate you’re in.

Over 80% of the signs of aging are from the climate you live in. In Utah, it’s a high-altitude climate— but now you can do something about it. For a limited time, get free shipping and huge savings on these altitude exclusive skincare products.

Go to Pour Moi Skincare now.

This story contains sponsored content.